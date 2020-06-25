By Patson Chilemba

PF members must try another team in government because it is very clear to everybody that President Edgar Lungu and his government have failed, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

And Col Panji said Zambians must de-campaign heavily the government and all the people who will be involved with them if Bill 10 manages to pass.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji, who is in Malawi right not where election results are pointing to an opposition victory, after the earlier elections were annulled on account of rigging by President Peter Mutharika’s government, said there was a lot the people of Zambia could learn from what was happening in that country.

Col Panji said just like the PF who had joined hands with one of the MMD factions, the opposition should put aside their egos if they had any chance of winning the 2021 election. Col Panji said, the same was happening in Malawi now where both the ruling party were in alliance with another party, while the opposition had their own alliances too.

Col Panji said it was clear to everyone that President Lungu’s government had failed.

“Even us in PF let’s try another group because our own party has failed. What are we supporting the party for? There is high unemployment, the economy is bad. Only the people close to the hierarchy are enjoying,” he said.

Col Panji said power had gotten to the heads of those in government such that they could not listen to anyone now, as they were even disregarding the Church just because they were desperate to pass Bill 10, the same Church he said they ran to for support.

“We will campaign heavily against the government that will pass Bill 10,” he said.

Col Panji said he hoped those in leadership were looking over the borders to see how Malawians were managing their elections without international observers, with results being transmitted manually to Blantyre by district commissioners under heavy police escort.