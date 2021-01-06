LET’S UNITE – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

There is need for unity, peace, gender equality and development for all in order that our country moves ahead.

This was our message during the send off Church service, at the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) in honor of Late Honourable Sarah Sayifwanda, who has since been put to rest today in Solwezi.

We also encouraged the Sayifwanda family to remain strong and united because that is what pleases God, Almighty and all of us.

To the people of North Western Province. We say thank for your continued support including of late Sarah Sayifwanda.

Once more, may the Soul of Honourable Sarah Sayifwanda Rest in Peace.

*Hakainde Hichilema*

*UPND PRESIDENT