Malole Member of Parliament, Christopher Yaluma, has called for unity of purpose when addressing challenges such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and floods in Northern province.

Mr. Yaluma, who is also Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, said Zambians need to embrace love and unity in overcoming the challenges which the country is facing currently.

He said this when he held a sensitisation meeting on the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19 pandemic, in Mabula ward of Mungwi district.

And Mr. Yaluma has urged people in his constituency to seriously follow the Covid-19 preventive measures which Ministry of Health has put in place.

The lawmaker also donated some hygiene items to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said people should continue protecting themselves by observing the preventive measures such as avoiding none-essential travels, public gatherings and handshakes.

And speaking when he received the donation on behalf of the people of Mabula ward, village headman Mwila Mabula thanked the Member of Parliament for the help.

Headman Mabula has however appealed to Mr. Yaluma to extend the assistance to people in remote areas where access to radio and television is a challenge.

He noted that people in remote areas have little or no information on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic, which first broke out in China, has spread throughout the world killing over 200,000 people and infecting nearly three million others.

The respiratory disease has also affected Zambia with Lusaka being the epicentre and Kafue and Chingola districts as other hotspots. So far, three lives have been lost to the disease.

Northern Province has not been affected by the virus since the first case was recorded in Zambia on March 18, 2020.

However, the province, including parts of Mungwi district, have been affected by floods resulting from excessive torrential rains which have washed away homes and crops, leaving people in destitution.