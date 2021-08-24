LETTER TO BALLY

Ba Boss Ba Hakainde Hichilema I won’t ask much from you but apa nala lombako fye ichintu fye chimo, we understand the power vested in the head of state and that his word is final as commander in chief and head of government and state. of course he is our head of state and we will support his regime and his decisions but ine nalomba kuli ba boss, “Mwishitisha Jet 🛩 !!!!!

You promised you would sell it. Being a man of your word you are, you may want to sell it, we understand your integrity, that we do not doubt. But Boss Jet 🛩 yena mwi goleka….

As it stands Right now you are our HH “hope and help” as you sold yourself in the campaigns . But Bally pishenimo pen 🖊 🤔, Am sure you will be going to a lot of meetings to undo many mistakes and wrongs and bad deals of the PF regime. We need you to move in record time and with comfort so that you are well and not Jet lagged and get sick over long flights. President ni fit at all times 🤨👋🏽👋🏽🥊🇿🇲🇿🇲

Yes you said you will sell this Jet. But 100 million dollars is nothing and is just pocket change to how much you will make for us as a Nation when you travel the world. I know you are not a spledger and a bad spender, financial discipline is what you known..but sir remember God can write straight on crooked lines, even good can come out of bad, out of manure we get very good veggies, so even out of what these previous guys meant as careless spending, may you use this same tool to earn billions of dollars for your country my dear sir. May you travel to UN in style and talk confidently like our champ because you are not tired of switching flights or a chattered old flight. May we never worry about your safety because you are like the long lost father in whom we have faith, may this plane 🛩 take you to America 🇺🇸 and China 🇨🇳 and Britain 🇬🇧 and Germany 🇩🇪 and the entire planet 🌎 to seek wealth for the betterment of your people

Besides bamudala naimwe chimoneni chi Jet ichi, proper Zoona. Mukamba wesu Bally sure can’t we also have something Morden? Must we always lag? Next bikenipo na Bullet train 🚄 iya 1 hour from Kitwe to Lusaka 😁😁😁 come one Bally 👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽

On this one Rescind your word and I know majority of Zambians will agree and not mind. Infact they will support. Sir we ask, the Jet 🛩 stays

Bally Wesu Tumfwe

By Mwaba Mutale