Dear Editor please publish this for me.

LETTER TO MR. PRESIDENT (H.E Dr.Hakainde Hichilema.)

Mr. President sir, do not disappoint the Zambians.

All Zambians needs you as a rescue.

Whatever you promise them, please fulfill.

We are here to tip you whatever is happening in our wards and branches, the grassroots.

Therefore, Mr. President sir, you should reward all the members of UPND, do not leave any. No regrets, all must enjoy your success (fairness).

Each and every member of our party is playing a role in this political pattern.

And all members have registered their own names to their respective branches.

Mr. President sir, we believe that you are most intelligent. Therefore, use your brain intelligently, don’t be selective in your government sir.

Mr. President sir, you should tell the FRA to begin using their stacks of maize in their Depot and open their own hummermills so that you reduce the price of mealie meal in our beloved country.

Mr. President sir, you should also try by all means to reduce the price of fuel, so that transport becomes cheaper. Not all the people own cars.The bus fairs are very expensive in our country.

Mr. President sir, you should also try by all means to reduce the price of cooking oil, Zesco prepaid and water prepaid bills.

Mr. President sir, people who are so close to you are not all intelligent as you are, intelligent people are in the society, who had never greet you. Those who greets you have just an opportunity. Therefore, try by all means to balance the economy for the poor and the rich.

Mr. President sir, you should try by all means to reduce corruption to zero percent in your government.

Mr. President sir, you should give the council whatever belongs to them.

Mr. President sir, you should try by all means to balance the economy between the rich and the poor.

Mr. President sir, we expect you to create more jobs to the Zambians.

Mr. President sir, try by all means to bring free education in our country.

Mr. President sir, I have alot of issues on behalf of the Zambians as a concerned citizen.

Mr. President sir, whenever you are taking coffee, just know that not everyone in our nation is taking coffee.

Mr. President sir, I have alot of issues for you.

Yours faithfully,

Hamanzi Shamitaba

Citizens spokesperson of Zambia.

20/07/2021