Dear President Edgar Lungu,

Hope you are enjoying your annual retreat. Today on my daily Bible study I came across this interesting passage in Isaiah which will be good for your reflection on this four days retreat. I think it will be important to reflect on challenges our country is facing in a spiritual way, as you say in your legal language “Past cases can be used as reference for future cases” so here is the word of Isaiah which I feel can be used as reference today.

Isaiah 1v 13-21

Stop bringing meaningless offerings!

Your incense is detestable to me.

New Moons, Sabbaths and convocations—

I cannot bear your worthless assemblies.

Your New Moon feasts and your appointed festivals

I hate with all my being.

They have become a burden to me;

I am weary of bearing them.

When you spread out your hands in prayer,

I hide my eyes from you;

even when you offer many prayers,

I am not listening.

Your hands are full of blood!

Wash and make yourselves clean.

Take your evil deeds out of my sight;

stop doing wrong.

Learn to do right; seek justice.

Defend the oppressed.[a]

Take up the cause of the fatherless;

plead the case of the widow.

“Come now, let us settle the matter,”

says the Lord.

“Though your sins are like scarlet,

they shall be as white as snow;

though they are red as crimson,

they shall be like wool.

If you are willing and obedient,

you will eat the good things of the land;

but if you resist and rebel,

you will be devoured by the sword.”

For the mouth of the Lord has spoken.

See how the faithful city

has become a prostitute!

She once was full of justice;

righteousness used to dwell in her—

but now murderers!

Mr. President, think about how many innocent people have died in the name of politics under your leadership. Think about the dispensation of Justice under your leadership. Look at your wealth and that of your ministers and friends and compare to service delivery to the poor people(e.g retirees), is it something that your father in heaven is proud of? Do you seek spiritual help from any person or medium other than your father in heaven? Every year after the day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation do you really forgive and reconcile with your enemies or it’s just vain repentance and prayers?

Please Mr President enjoy your retreat. May God bless you and our beloved country of zambia.

Yours,

David Chikwanda

Patriotic Citizen,

Kanyama Constituency, Lusaka, Zambia