Dear Sir,

I am just a simple young man from a neglected compound of chingola and iam a proud seed of chingola.

Mr. IG Sir! , I know that the chances of this letter reaching to your attention are like zero on a mathematical calculation!

But I can’t let that thinking stop me from addressing you this issue!

Sir, people in chingola are dying , they are mercilessly killed and

they are butchered like festive meat and with this I can’t beat around the bush for my heart bleeds.

And In some areas of chingola we rarely see the police instead we only see them when someone is murdered .

Our men and women in uniforms are not taking rumors seriously not until the evidence is shown that is when someone is killed! And we the people of chingola are now living in fear as if we are in a foreign country

Because crimes are only happening in the corridors of police camps and the near by areas, if that can happen to those near the police Now what about us who are living far away from where the police is located?

With that you can easily tell weather we are protected or not.

Dear sir, if it means reinforcing manpower to the officers may you kindly do so, or bring to us the kamfinsa troops nangula ba mobailo (mobile unity) before chingola becomes a pool of blood due to rampant and heartening killings of our beloved ones.

We are tired of those mockery funeral donations, because people are not afraid of our own Chingola police officer and when you go around you will see young men just insulting anyhow, using vulgure language not only that but people are moving with offensive weapons in the street corridors

So please all we want is total security because life is precious.

And to our able chingola central member of parliament Hon Matthew Nkhuwa MP sir we know that you are our ever visiting mp and you always come on time whenever calamity happens. But help us with this issue!

Geoffrey Pande Mutale

Chingola Seed