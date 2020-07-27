Below is the letter written to President Michael Sata by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, in DEFENSE of Henry Sosala – the current Chitimukulu

By Anthony Bwalya.

PS: If we cannot use our brains on this issue, we have no chance of rebuilding this country…and we wouldn’t deserve it, for a total lack of exercise of common sense.

Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata

Republican President

State House

Lusaka

Dear President Sata,

PRESIDENTIAL MISCONDUCT IN CHIEF’S AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS

The above captioned subject matter refers.

We again write regarding your administration’s misguided decision to ridicule chiefs and interfere in the internal traditional process of chiefdoms.

There is a growing national chorus of voices expressing deep disappointment and even outrage at what this strange behavior communicates.

Consider the following events that have happened in the last two years of your Presidency:

• You publicly denounced the Litunga of the Lozi people by alleging that he stole land from other chiefs and gave it to the white people in exchange for an admiral’s uniform;

• You threatened that you would degazette Chief Nzamane and Chief Madzimawe for merely holding a view different from yours;

• Equally you threatened Chief Jumbe and told him that you were aware of the happenings in his private bedroom and more recently

• You degazetted Chief Mwamba of the Bemba people. More recently, after Chief Mwamba was chosen by the Bashilubemba to become the Chitimukulu, you stopped his ascension to the Chitimukulu throne by deploying Policemen at the Palace.

In short, your administration has embraced a policy that is bringing the presidency into public odium and disrepute. The presidency is an institution representing more than 13 million Zambians and is not just for Patriotic Front.

Our advice is that your administration should not interfere in traditional matters but let traditional structures deal with traditional matters. In the case of the Chitimukulu, we advise that let the will of Bashilubemba prevail without hindrance.

Yours sincerely,

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND PRESIDENT