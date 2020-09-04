Former finance minister Dr Katele Kalumba has revealed that late president Levy Mwanawasa decided not to prosecute UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for personally benefiting from the privatisation programme in an attempt to get political support from Southern Province.
“Politics is a game of chance, as MMD with our leadership being president Levy Mwanawasa, he took a stance that he should not fight against any Southerner in order to get support from Southern Province,” Dr Kalumba revealed during Hot FM’s What’s Hot in the News programme today when asked to comment on the ongoing privatisation debate which has seen FDD leader Edith Nawakwi accusing Mr Hichilema of amassing ill gotten wealth.
He said the issue at stake was a question of whether or not there were any vested interests that were not declared by individuals involved in the privatization of public assets and that Mr Hichilema, therefore, needed to answer the question as to whether he declared interest or not.
“The simple issue at stake here is a question whether there are any vested interests that were not declared by individuals involved in the privatization of public assets. For instance, did Mr Hichilema have any interest at all in those that were buying state assets. And that did he or did he not declare those interests? That’s all, yes or no. simple question. I personally been through that process were Zambians required me to account. Say, did you steal a BMW from the office of the President? And I accounted and the courts of Law said no you didn’t. Did you spend 8,400 lavishly without responsibility, without accountability, and I have argued in the courts of Law. That 8,400 you are talking about got Zambians US$78million from the British government. The cocktail parties, the dinners that I was hosting for the British government, we got US$78million to repair Nkana smelter,” he said, and wondered why Mr Hichilema was having difficulties to explain the issues at hand.
Meanwhile, the former minister says privatization of national assets which happened in the MMD era was not just a good thing but was necessary and essential for Zambia to survive.
Dr Kalumba said the then government felt it was vital to liberalize the economy through privatization considering the fact that the country was economically going down and going down badly.
He said the country recorded progressive results following the privatization process.
( Former Zambian Finance Minister Katele Kalumba has been convicted of corruption. A court in Lusaka jailed him for five years with hard labour in connection with irregular payments of $25m (£17m) to two American security firms). How come people with criminal records are the ones PF is using to malign HH.
So what did you do about it? Bwana you are a convicted criminal who should just shut up. Don’t buy your freedom by cheap propaganda. Yours is already documented. UPND remember to revist this guy’s case. He could by now have served his sentence. Can you tell us why you are still not in prison after all the 12 years? Why has your court case not been finalised upto this time? Have you been reminded not to keep quiet or else the case will be revived. Mwanawasa can not speak for himself. Don’t use his name in vain. Play your politics with the current crop of politicians. Abstain from bringing Mwanawasa’s name into contempt. Fight you own fight! Leave the dead to rest in peace?? I used to be your fan and supporter. Know your limits. You don’t want a campaign to go back to chimbokaila.
Rubbish this Sosala has drop from the hills to tell all the zambian this shit lies. You went hiding during levy rule and you spent most of you time in court now today you want to be holy unless idiot. Levy’s finance minister magande is the one who can tell us not you witch. Bembas have regrouped in preparation for mass rigging and eventually to root country’s wealth if they succeed. Not this time around if HH stole then we going the lungu way stealing from an individual but became a president.
Probably the first person to be sent to jail under Mwanawasa’s government was a Tonga road engineer based in North-Western province. In case Katele Kalumba is suffering from selective amnesia, Lt-Gen Musengule the former Zambia Army commander was jailed under Mwanawasa’s government. Musengule was Lamba. So wht’s Katele Kalumba talking about?
When a so called educated man becomes tribal and has hatred for one HH that he ends up looking like a lunatic on the street…Useless man trying to be relevant.Your time passed you messed up the country you people.We dont need you.How powerful is HH who was not in government manage to take advantage of privatization.The question is simple.Where was the government and those in charge.Bush1t.These people really think we are all fools and tribal like them.We just want pf to go…They have stolen enough.