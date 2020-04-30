Nine Chinese, among them a director, have sued Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho and others for false imprisonment, unlawful detention and distress.

Wang Shunxue, a director and shareholder of Kingphar Zambia Limited, and eight of his employees, all Chinese, have taken Mr. Mosho and also cited the Attorney General, Chief Inspector of Police Platoon Commander at the Mass Media operations point, inspector Kachinga, driver to the Inspector General of Police, Inspector Matabishi, Constable Nkowani stationed at Mass media operation point and an administrative officer at Messrs Lewis Nathan Advocates, Brian Lukwesa.

Mr. Wang and eight others, in their statement of claim filed in the principal registry, have also applied for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants from interfering with them.

They also want the court to order the government to award them exemplary damages, damages for defamation of character, costs arising out of and incidental and any other relief the court may deem fit and just in the circumstances.

The plaintiffs state that on or about April 21, 2020, Lukwesa, under the instruction of Mr. Mosho who was acting on behalf of his clients Youjun Zhuang and Wang Qinghai, organised the unlawful arrest and detention of the nine Chinese at Chelstone Police Station in contumelious disregard of their human rights and the law.

He stated that on the same day, Mr. Kachinga, Mr. Matabishi and Mr. Nkowani caused the publication of defamatory words that indicated that ‘the Chinese are being detained for money laundering frauds and illegal stay in Zambia’.

The plaintiffs stated that in their natural and ordinary meaning, the said words and imagery they created meant and were understood to mean that they are criminals who have entered Zambia illegally and had been engaged in criminal activities, among them money laundering and fraud when in fact not.

They stated that the words which were followed by an illegal arrest after the publication of the item have had the consequence of seriously injuring their reputations, causing them to suffer considerable distress and anxiety.

They claim that the raid at the business premises and being kept out of their residence on directives of Mr. Mosho, his servants and whomsoever had also injured them.

The nine explained that on April 22, 2020, the officer-in-charge of Chelstone Police Station assistant superintendent Chikonde Mutono was informed of the foregoing by the front desk officers that the previous night, nine Chinese were brought and detained at the station by Inspector Kachinga, Inspector Matabishi and constable Nkhowani for money laundering, fraud and illegal stay in the country by police officers from the High Court.

They stated that due to the fact that there was a directive to lessen the number of inmates in police custody amid COVID-19 pandemic, the officer-in-charge became suspicious and questioned them to find out the reason why they were being detained.

Mr. Wang and others alleged that the officers prevented a consent orchestrated by the High Court and it was following that order that they detained them.

Mr. Wang stated that the 2nd to 6th defendants and each one of them would continue not only to defame them but interfere with their work at their company by way of barring them from the premises and their residences and their work, unless they are restrained by the court by way of interlocutory injunction.