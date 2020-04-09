Liberia declared a three-week state of emergency beginning April 10 to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President George Weah said Wednesday.

Weah addressed the nation and said 15 cities will be quarantined and all borders will be closed.

He urged residents to stay at home and said during the next three weeks, one person per household will be allowed one hour to buy food or emergencies.

There have been four deaths from virus in the West African nation.

Since emerging last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

There are more than 1.47 million confirmed infections worldwide and with nearly 87,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 317,300 patients have recovered.

