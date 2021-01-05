By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

LIES AND CONTRADICTIONS OVER GULFSTREAM G-650 BY COLONEL KASOMA – Banda Sakanya

The earmarked sale of the presidential Gulfstream JET G-650 the first thing UPND would do once in power has not only exposed PF desperation but it’s lies as well.

Zambia Airforce persuant to article 192 of the 2016 amendment act 2, air force is charged with authority to defend and preserve the sovereignty of Zambia.

ZAF is a procuring agent for government aircrafts

HH on his agenda of giving hope of rebuilding Zambia the country that has seen the worst and inept governance under PF said he would sale the president jet and plough back into the government coffers.

ZAF Director for public relations and foreign liason , colonel KASOMA has breathed fire on HH that the Gulfatream G-650 aircraft can not be sold neither can any other equipment on the airforce inventory, as this has never been done before because it is against the laws that govern the air force as a defence entity.

Colonel KASOMA however said classified military equipment based on exception rules can be sold when obsolete or in a condition of irrepairable damage.

LIE and CONTRADICTION By Colonel Kasoma

The Gulfstream G-650 cannot be sold neither can other equipment on the airforce inventory, as this has never been done before.

Military equipment based on exceptional rules can be sold when obsolete or in a condition of irrepairable damage.

Colonel KASOMA lied because he has not stated categorically the law that forbids the sell of military equipment.

Mwanawasa sold the expensive Jet that was bought by FTJ therefore Colonel Kasoma lied that it has never happened before.

Colonel KASOMA contradicted himself when in the first place he said Military equipment cannot be sold without stating a law that forbids but later conceded that Military equipment can only be sold when obsolete or in a condition of irrepairable damage.

Therefore, HH will sell it basing on the exceptional rule of obsolete.

It is unfortunate that Colonel Kasoma is trying to be political with regards to the issue of presidential G-650 jet.