LIFE IS UNFAIR TO ME; MY HUSBAND HAS DEVELOPED A BALD HEAD!

Editor…..

Am a 28 year old nurse married to a teacher who is 31 now. I feel my life is now shuttered! In my life I never imagined marrying a man with a bald head. It is a quality I don’t like seeing. From childhood I hated bold headed men with passion. But now life has become unfair to me.

Six years after getting married, my husband has started losing hair. It started as a joke last year, a small spot at the back which had now become so visible for every one to see.

I am so annoyed with this man to the extent that i now refuse to meet with him in bed. Worse, i feel embarrassed and very uncomfortable when he visits me at my place of work.

Olo nifo better and for worse tefyama bodi heard napapata! How can he do such a thing to me?. I am thinking of leaving him. I can’t bare the shame of being with a bold headed husband. Ici cena cankulila mwebantu, ngafweniko…