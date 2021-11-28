By Mastone Moonze

A heavy downpour characterized by lightening has left a trail of destruction in Choma’s Simaubi village killing five herds of cattle.

Mbabala constituency member of parliament Joseph Munsanje has confirmed the development to Phoenix News.

Mr Munsanje said St Marks Secondary School had some of its classroom blocks roofs blown off.

The lawmaker has called on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to quickly intervene and provide shelter for the people of Mapanza that have been left homeless.

Mr. Munsanje has since advised the residents to construct structures that stand a test of time.

