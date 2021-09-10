By Darius Choonya

Attorney General, Likando Kalaluka has lost his job.

This came to light when he was contacted for a comment on his input on the appointment of ministers without ministries.

Mr Kalaluka who confirmed vacating office said he is no longer government legal adviser.

This follows Mr Hakainde Hichilema ascendancy to the Presidency after winning the August 12th 2021 general election.

According to the 2016 amended Constitution of Zambia under article 178 (b) and 179 (4) (b ) the legal government advisor becomes vacant when a new President assumes the office and also when they are removed from office by the President among other reasons stated in the constitution.

Meanwhile, Law Association of Zambia President, Abyudi Shonga says there is need to amend the constitution regarding the loss of job by the constitution office bearers.

He says the constitution must be amended in such a way that it allows the Attorney General to only vacate office after a new Attorney General has been appointed by the new President.

-Diamond TV