LIKISHI GASSED

On Friday night, a traditional mbunda Likishi was found gassed at Mandanga area of Mongu. The Likishi was performing and after it decided to go for a break of which was to take a cup of sip of (bols) junta.

It is reported that the gasser followed it up and gassed it direct and ran away. Instead of the Likishi to run away, it shouted for help and the Likishi was taken to Lewanika General hospital.

#BBN

SOURCE: Barotseland Broadcasting Network