Lil Nas X is a proud Barb.

After denying that he ran a Nicki Minaj fan account, the “Old Town Road” rapper is coming clean. It’s long been speculated that he was behind the now-suspended @NasMaraj account, but now he’s finally admitting it.

On Tuesday, he reached out to his idol on Twitter and asked if she would collaborate. “i have this song i want u on and was wondering…,” he told Nicki, while sharing a meme of an emoji and an engagement ring, which read: “I am proposing.”

When one of his 4.8 million followers asked why he never admitted to running the fan page, he responded: “i didn’t want people to know i was gay tbh.”

Another fan told him that being a Barb doesn’t make him gay, to which he replied, “it don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet.”

After seeing his tweets, the Queen herself addressed his comments. “It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand,” tweeted Nicki. “Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth. @LilNasX.”

Lil Nas went on to apologize for denying his love for Nicki in the past. “the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate,” he wrote. “i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance.”

The admission comes almost a year after Lil Nas came out as gay on June 30, the final day of Pride Month. “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he tweeted.

Last month, he admitted to being a Barb when he tweeted, “life is too short to pretend you’re not a barb.”

It remains to be seen if Nicki will collaborate with Lil Nas X. The record-breaking rapper continues to work on his new album and can also be seen in Gucci’s new Off the Grid campaign.