Lil Wayne is facing a federal weapons charge that could land him in jail.

On Tuesday (Nov. 17), the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida charged the rapper with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, reports TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The charge stems from Wayne’s trip to Miami on Dec. 23, 2019 when federal agents discovered the weapon during a search of his private plane at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

As a convicted felon from over a decade ago, Wayne wasn’t supposed to be in possession of a weapon, according to the Miami Herald. But he reportedly admitted to owning the gold-plated pistol, which was found in luggage along with bullets, suspected cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, and cough syrup. Cops also found $25,938 in cash.

Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said his client was “cleared” to leave despite guns and drugs reportedly found on the jet.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami on Dec. 11.

50 Cent has already weighed in on Wayne’s legal drama while referencing Wayne’s support for Donald Trump. “wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne,” he tweeted. “get that fool on the phone. they gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump.”