Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend Denise Bidot surprised fans of the 37-year-old rapper on Monday by confirming their budding relationship via Instagram Story.

‘Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened,’ captioned the 34-year-old model, who included three loved up photos of herself and Wayne in the post.

Bidot’s relationship confirmation comes just one month after Lil Wayne’s split from rumored fiancee and Australian model La’tecia Thomas.

In the photo booth style portraits, Denise wowed in a blue shimmering top as she and the A Milli rapper leaned in close to one another.

Lil Wayne donned a white button down and had a bevy on bling on his fingers and wrist.

In the first photo, Denise appeared to be laughing up a storm as Lil Wayne kissed the side of her head and placed his arm around her.

In the second photo, Bidot placed her hand on Lil Wayne’s cheek as they shared a tender kiss on the lips.

For the grand finale, they placed their heads close to one another as they smiled sweetly for the camera.

Although Lil Wayne did not re-post or respond publicly to her post, Denise remains the only account followed by the Lollipop rapper on Instagram.

Bidot – who has nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram – is one of the faces of Rihanna’s popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line and was most recently featured in their spring campaign.

During the latest episode of his Apple Music series Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne, the rapper confirmed he was in a relationship as he discussed married life with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

‘Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d**k? You was right though,’ said Minaj.

To which, Lil Wayne replied: ‘I just hope my girl heard that, that’s all.’

His prior relationship with La’tecia Thomas reportedly came to an end in May – after having dated for the majority of 2019.

Rumors regarding the pair’s engagement were initially sparked in December when Thomas was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her wedding finger, as reported by The Rap-Up.

As if fans were not excited enough, Wayne added even more fuel to the fire when he released his rap track Not Me in late January.

In the over three-minute tune, Lil Wayne refers to Thomas as his ‘wifey from Australia.’

In another song featured on his 2020 album Funeral titled Stop Playin’ With Me, he bragged about his relationship with ‘plus-sized model’ Thomas.

‘I got a plus-sized model, but she my lil’ mama / I make her bust it open for me like a piñata / And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor,’ rapped Lil Wayne.

But by May, the engagement appeared to have been called off due to Thomas being photographed without her diamond ring on during an outing that month.

She went on to unfollow the rapper on Instagram, as well as all other account associated with him.