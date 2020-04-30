By HAPPY MULOLANI

“HELLO everybody, welcome to the programme; a programme designed to bring news and interviews on agricultural trends and developments shaping Zambia’s agro destiny. This is Lima Time.”

These words are synonymous with one of the great sons of Zambia, Mpundu Buseko Mwape who relentlessly promoted diverse agriculture

programmes through Lima Time, an agricultural programme produced by the National Agricultural Information Services (NAIS) and broadcast on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) every Sunday at 18:00 hours.

Three weeks ago, Mpundu Mwape bade farewell to the civil service after attaining 60years retirement age as a television producer for NAIS, an information unit of the Ministry of Agriculture, which he joined in

1985.

(Source: Times of Zambia)