The people of Limulunga in Western Zambia have resolved to vote for change.

They also want to see lower food prices, access to business opportunities and access to jobs.

They have vowed not to be misled by those corrupt few who have benefited at the expense of the poor.

Our message to everyone out here is that we only have few more days to campaign for change. You are all my campaign managers.

We don’t want to imagine another 5 years of this brutal regime treating you so badly. Threatening you in bus stations, even being followed in government offices. Enough is enough.

Vote for more jobs, vote for more food for your family. Vote for a government which will bring true law and order, with freedom, justice, and liberty for all.

It’s time!

HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
#Vote4Change
#FakaPressure

232275357_394829315333135_6522234142530577871_n

 

232522684_394829268666473_8793498103934471428_n

 

 

233591113_394829211999812_2547178855403425196_n

 

233680947_394829401999793_6921490689672474131_n

233746901_394829095333157_167071018132454358_n

233746904_394829465333120_3919330751248301841_n

233781058_394829528666447_980138723685465282_n

 

233791068_394829165333150_848075866553165256_n

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here