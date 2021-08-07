The people of Limulunga in Western Zambia have resolved to vote for change.

They also want to see lower food prices, access to business opportunities and access to jobs.

They have vowed not to be misled by those corrupt few who have benefited at the expense of the poor.

Our message to everyone out here is that we only have few more days to campaign for change. You are all my campaign managers.

We don’t want to imagine another 5 years of this brutal regime treating you so badly. Threatening you in bus stations, even being followed in government offices. Enough is enough.

Vote for more jobs, vote for more food for your family. Vote for a government which will bring true law and order, with freedom, justice, and liberty for all.

It’s time!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#FakaPressure