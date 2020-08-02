LIMULUNGA IS THE ROYAL TOWN/VILLAGE SO WE CANT LOOSE – UPND

By Kangwanda Mucembele

The newly voted UPND councilor for Limulunga Ward has disclosed that the people of Limulunga will never vote for the party that has brought not only miserable but sufferings to the entire people of Barotseland.

Mr waluka said , Limulunga is not a rural area like other areas where the pf has won the by-elections.

The state machinery that was characterized by vote buying in these just elections was to sad. Where 12.5Kgs and money was given to people was a sad reality.

Limulunga is where his majesty the king of Barotseland is based together with his council of Indunas and majority of Barotse Royal family members.

The authority of the kingdom is based here.

We have showed the people that we are different.

Credit: BBN