Past Law Association of Zambia president Linda Kasonde has applied to have her law firm removed from representing Prime Television in a case the station has sued the State for allegedly canceling its broadcasting licence.

Kasonde has asked the Lusaka High Court to withdraw LCK Chambers from appearing for Prime Television because she has not been receiving enough instructions from the broadcasting station.

This is in a case Prime Television has sued the State and two others over Government’s decision to stop doing business with it after the private broadcaster refused to air free adverts relating to COVID-19.

On March 17 this year, Government stopped cooperating with Prime Television and directed all its institutions to do so, following the station’s refusal to air coronavirus sensitisation messages for free.

Consequently, TopStar and MultiChoice removed Prime Television from their platforms.

It was at this point that Prime Television petitioned the Lusaka High Court seeking an order to quash Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya’s decision for Government and its partners to stop all forms of cooperation with the television station.