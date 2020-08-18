Zimbabwean Lives Matter and why we should care

By Linda Kasonde

August 16, 2020

I want to speak to you about why we should offer solidarity to the people of Zimbabwe. I come from Zambia, it is a country surrounded by eight neighbours. It has been known as a refuge for Africans fleeing persecution, conflict and civil war since our independence in 1964, not only from our immediate neighbours but also from further afield. But who is our neighbour? As a Christian, the Bible instructs us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves, and to follow the example of the Good Samaritan by showing mercy upon the weak and injured whom we have the capacity to help. As a lawyer, I follow the example in the celebrated 1932 English case of Donoghue v Stephenson in which Lord Atkin set out the principle as to whom you owe a duty of care:

“…persons who are so closely and directly affected by my act that I ought reasonably to have them in contemplation as being affected when I am directing my mind to the acts or omissions which are called in question.”

From the 1960s to the early 1990s, Zambia, Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zimbabwe were members of the frontline states that fought against the apartheid regime. We harboured ANC members and their families in our country from which base they continued their struggle against violent oppression and dehumanisation, even at the expense of local citizens’ lives, until finally freedom came to South Africa. Now that almost all African countries have achieved political independence, we must face the reality that our common enemy is not the white man. Our common enemy should be the oppression, corruption and impunity that still exist among us.

The situation in Zimbabwe is equally one in which the citizens of the country are being oppressed and dehumanised by the current regime and the regime before it, not only physically through abduction, torture and arrest but more especially through economic deprivation that affects the majority of its citizens. My friend, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, has been arrested and detained for the past month simply for speaking out against the massive corruption that is stripping Zimbabweans of their social and economic dignity. His only crime: being able to speak to the hearts and minds of ordinary Zimbabweans. Judicial independence is under attack. Human rights are being trampled upon. Should we stand by and watch this happen or should we show mercy to our neighbour?

I have experienced political harassment at the hands of the ruling party in my own country for taking a stand against bad governance and breaches of the rule of law. At the time I was President of the Bar Association of Zambia in the midst of a perfect storm: political cadres had attempted to storm our offices, some wielding weapons; some ruling party members of Parliament had published a draft Bill to dissolve the Law Association of Zambia; and there was a politically-sponsored motion to impeach the Council of the Law Association. And when we were most under pressure, it was friends from Mozambique, Swaziland and Zimbabwe under the auspices of the SADC Lawyers Association and the ICJ and others behind the scenes who came to intercede with the Zambian government on our behalf, which helped dissipate the tensions. And for that I am eternally grateful. I can confirm that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

It is true that any oppressed people have to liberate themselves, but sometimes they need a helping hand, particularly when there appears to be no end in sight to their hardships. As CSOs, friends and neighbours, we are uniquely placed to apply the right amount of pressure on regimes in the region that threaten human rights and the rule of law. Our collective voices can call international attention to atrocities actual or in the making. Our collective connections can reach high offices and speak to people with the power and influence to put pressure on regimes to back down by protecting human rights, adhering to the rule of law and stopping the weaponisation of the COVID-19 pandemic against helpless citizens. We need to normalise countries in the SADC region holding other countries to account for human rights violations by sending fact-finding missions and issuing binding resolutions over breaches of human rights, rule of law, and international law. Together we are a powerful force.

But what is in it for you? Why should you help? Why should you offer solidarity? As an activist myself, I am often warned by my family that speaking truth to power will land me in problems with our government and possibly further afield. I am told of relatives who helped in the struggle to regain multi-party democracy in Zambia. I am told that they sacrificed so much and what did they get out of it? No big job, no house, no thank you, nothing! My response is always the same: they got multi-party democracy. As Martin Luther King Jr once said, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”. Also, as the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us, when your neighbour sneezes, sometimes you just might catch the flu.

Linda Kasonde is a lawyer and human rights activist heading Chapter One Foundation, a civil rights organisation.

Credit: ‘The Mast on line’.