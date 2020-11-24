By Edward Roy Makayi.

…..PRESS STATEMENT.

LINGUISTIC CONFUSION A DEADLY POLITICAL IGNORANCE IN PF WE SYMPATHIZE WITH THEM-MAKAYI.

Dear Hon Dora Siliya.

First and foremost allow me to laugh at you in Zambezi way xixxixixixixiixciixixixxix your letter representing government position against HH use of what you call unpalatable language lacks common sense in African setup you have embarrassed the government of PF more than you can imagine.

Secondly HH owes you no apology or anyone in PF for your self confusion in failing to decode what tribe is HH and what audience was he addressing and what exactly did he mean there.

Anyone having an issue with HH who is not a Southerner then they are sick in their heads, I am Makayi from Northwestern province am Luvale by tribe if one day I ever stood on a podium in the near future in Zambezi, Kabompo, Manyinga or Chavuma and say Mbolo ilina ndando chikuma (Bread is now expensive) then I see an Easterner like Dora Siliya making an issue with my statement saying I insulted Kaleza I will slap at your miserable face. Like really? There is no substitute word for Mbolo as Bread in Luvale or Pamunyoko in Ila as friend ba PF are you mad or you are seriously going insane ahi? Are 18th October prayers doing anything good to you ahi? You seem to be getting worse from worst go back to school and learn diversity languages then come back.

HERE IS A TIP BA DORA SILIYA.

1. NYENGA (KAONDE ) Meaning Sister but in Ngoni, Nsenga, Nyanja and Undi it means Having sex.

Banyenga means my Sister but in Ngoni, Nsenga , Nyanja and Undi it means someone has been F*cked.

2. Chikala (TONGA) Meaning A well but in Bemba it means a Dick.

3.PAMUNYOKO (ILA, Toka, Leya, Lenje) Meaning Either Friend, sister, brother, mother, father or any relative or relationship but in Bemba it means a Vagina.

4. Mbolo (LUVALE) Meaning Bread but in Nsenga, Nyanja and Ngoni it means a Dick.

5. Kusunda (BEMBA) Meaning to Urinate but in Luvale same word read or written means the same thing Having Sex.

6. Itole (CHOKWE) Means Some wild native delicious fruits but in Bemba it means Testicles.

Apart from unpalatable interpretation of similar words having different meanings the story is an infinity subject or topic of words that also means friendly to other Languages some times if I was to go deeper you would be shocked.

Another example is this .

7. Mbale (NGONI, NSENGA, UNDI AND NYANJA) Means a plate but in Kaonde it means an insect.

8. Chikala (LUVALE) A trailer for the cows but in Tonga it means well to fetch water from the same word in Bemba means a Dick.

9. Matole (TUMBUKA) Means Caterpillars but in Bemba it’s a plural verb of Testicles.

10. Makande (LOZI) Means Information or news but in Nsenga, Undi, Nyanja and Ngoni it’s something else insults of high degree.

Can we really manage to police each other’s native identity ahi? Don’t we have sensible things to do as a country?

I am officially inspired by Hon Dora Siliya’s ignorance and for the lack of respect towards Linguistic heritage of our mother African words am doing a book about this maybe it’s time we learnt all languages and got to know what they are instead of exposing our arrogance in public like this.

Zambia has over 80 languages with so much words inter-used to decode or mean something in a given particular language I just gave an example apo.

HH will never apologize to you ba Dora Siliya have you heard Pamunyoko ????????

Issued by Edward Roy Makayi.

UPND Member

