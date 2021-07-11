LIONEL MESSI won his first trophy with Argentina on Saturday night as they beat Brazil 1-0 to lift the Copa America.

The 34-year-old’s international achievement comes five years after Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Championships with Portugal.

But how do the two football legends compare when it comes to their overall medal hauls for both club and country?

Well, Messi has won ten domestic league titles in his career with Barcelona, three more than Ronaldo.

But the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man has his Argentine rival beat 5-4 when it comes to Champions League trophies.

Ronaldo has also won one more FIFA Club World Cups with four, but Messi leads 7-6 in domestic cup triumphs.

All things considered, Messi is currently one trophy in front of Ronaldo as their tallies stand at 25 and 24 respectively.

Despite the pair entering the final stages of their careers, they are both continuing to produce extraordinary performances.

Last season, Messi was the top scorer in LaLiga for the fifth successive campaign with 30 goals in 35 games for Barcelona.

And Ronaldo also finished top of the Serie A scorer charts with Juventus after netting 29 goals in 33 appearances.