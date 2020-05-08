List of discovered funds stolen by late Nigerian President and dictator, General Sani Abacha. These funds were looted out of Nigeria and hidden in different countries
Below are lists of only discovered funds that has been returned back to Nigerian government. There are still more yet to be discovered and repartrated
1998: $750 million
2000: $64 million
2002: $1.2 billion
2003: $160 million
2003: $88 million
2005: $461 million
2006: $44 million
2014: $227 million
2017: $322 million
2019: £211 million
2020: $311 million
General Sani Abacha was a military general who served as the head of state of Nigeria from 1993 until his sudden death in 1998 (5years). He allegedly died of heart attack at age 54
May you never steal.