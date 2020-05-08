List of discovered funds stolen by late Nigerian President and dictator, General Sani Abacha. These funds were looted out of Nigeria and hidden in different countries

Below are lists of only discovered funds that has been returned back to Nigerian government. There are still more yet to be discovered and repartrated

1998: $750 million

2000: $64 million

2002: $1.2 billion

2003: $160 million

2003: $88 million

2005: $461 million

2006: $44 million

2014: $227 million

2017: $322 million

2019: £211 million

2020: $311 million

General Sani Abacha was a military general who served as the head of state of Nigeria from 1993 until his sudden death in 1998 (5years). He allegedly died of heart attack at age 54

May you never steal.