LIST OF NAMES OF PEOPLE ARRESTED BY PF IN RECENT TIMES:

1. Bishop Joseph Kazhila – spoke against gassing on a Chingola radio

2. Pastor George Chibubi – held meeting with pastors to discuss national budget

3. Chishimba Kambwili – party meetings said to be unlawful, signing on behalf of son on a family business

4. Laura Miti – having peaceful protest

5. Pilato (Fumba Chama) – for having a youth forum in Livingston

6. Saviour Chishimba – for speaking against bad governance

7. Nevers Mumba – for having MMD meetings, storming ZNBC to offer correct party position contrary to what was reported.

8. Patrick Mucheleka – for campaigning in Lukashya. Initially charged with unbailable aggregated robbery later the charge dropped.

9. Kelvin Mukuka – for peaceful lone protest to Statehouse where previously PF cadres had been welcomed.

10. Sean Tembo – charged with defaming the president on his Facebook post

11. Anthony Bwalya – for coming on TV and showing evidence of irregularities on issuing multiple NRCs to an individual.

12. Saboi Imboela – charged with defaming the president on his Facebook post

13. Hakainde Hichilema – arrested 15 times for carrying out his party activities.

14. Martha Mushipe – for possessing imaginary seditious materials

15. Chanda Kambwili – for trying attend court

16. Romeo Kangombe – for allegedly abducting two armed police officers

17. Derrick Sinjela – questioning the supreme court case handling after it was closed

18. James Lukuku – for defamation

19.Chellah Tukuta- for speaking out.

20.Carol Kambwili-Seeking to attend a court session.

