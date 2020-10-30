LIST OF NAMES OF PEOPLE ARRESTED BY PF IN RECENT TIMES:
1. Bishop Joseph Kazhila – spoke against gassing on a Chingola radio
2. Pastor George Chibubi – held meeting with pastors to discuss national budget
3. Chishimba Kambwili – party meetings said to be unlawful, signing on behalf of son on a family business
4. Laura Miti – having peaceful protest
5. Pilato (Fumba Chama) – for having a youth forum in Livingston
6. Saviour Chishimba – for speaking against bad governance
7. Nevers Mumba – for having MMD meetings, storming ZNBC to offer correct party position contrary to what was reported.
8. Patrick Mucheleka – for campaigning in Lukashya. Initially charged with unbailable aggregated robbery later the charge dropped.
9. Kelvin Mukuka – for peaceful lone protest to Statehouse where previously PF cadres had been welcomed.
10. Sean Tembo – charged with defaming the president on his Facebook post
11. Anthony Bwalya – for coming on TV and showing evidence of irregularities on issuing multiple NRCs to an individual.
12. Saboi Imboela – charged with defaming the president on his Facebook post
13. Hakainde Hichilema – arrested 15 times for carrying out his party activities.
14. Martha Mushipe – for possessing imaginary seditious materials
15. Chanda Kambwili – for trying attend court
16. Romeo Kangombe – for allegedly abducting two armed police officers
17. Derrick Sinjela – questioning the supreme court case handling after it was closed
18. James Lukuku – for defamation
19.Chellah Tukuta- for speaking out.
20.Carol Kambwili-Seeking to attend a court session.
Add more