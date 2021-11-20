LISWANISO DIRECTS MPULUNGU YOUTHS TO FORM PROPER STRUCTURES

United Party for National Development(UPND) National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has directed his Youths in Mpulungu District to form structures and recruit more members.

And Mr Liswaniso commended them for being heroes and delivered victory for UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema during the recent general elections.

He said Mpulungu District in Northern Province has become the heart of UPND at a time the brutal Patriotic Front denied residents real change and decent life for ten years.

“As your Chairman Liswaniso, l direct District Chairman to form proper structures and put the house in order.

l have been following happenings here in Mpulungu and l must commend you for being brave and overpowered PF, today you are in charge

As heroes we do not rest and so it is serious business to continue making UPND most popular especially among the youths” Liswaniso said.

He said he was aware of the need for youths to have a touch in the new dawn administration.

“You delivered victory giving the party, MP, Council Chairperson and a good number of councillors. Development is here and participate fully.

l want also to direct you to stop protesting against each other and your leaders in the party instead engage each other at a round table.

Mpulungu District has become a friendly place politically with potential to contribute to economic growth so form cooperatives and local companies” Implored Liswaniso.

Meanwhile, Mr Liswaniso has warned of suspension for any erring youth member in the Province.

” l tell you behave and dont involve yourselves in dubious means, aka General mosquito will bite you and you will learn how to put things in order”he said.

Later in the day, the UPND National Youth Chairman accompanied by his vice in charge of gender, Cindy Kauka and Northern Province Youth Chairman Paul Mulenga among others paid a courtesy call on Mbala District Commissioner Anne Paul.

Ms Paul was happy with the visit and encouraged Mr Liswaniso to remain strong and provide leadership at all times to the youths.

“l am here because of the good fight of the young people to remove PF and said yes to the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

l want to encourage the youths across the country to exercise patience for good things coming under the new dawn.My office is open for service delivery”she said.

