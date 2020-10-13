By Lubinda Namukolo

His Majesty the King of Barotseland is today marks 20 years on the throne.

Lubosi Imwiko was enthroned Imwiko II, on 13th October 2000 in Lealui, the Royal capital of Barotseland.

His Majesty, Imwiko II, whose birth name is Lubosi Imwiko, has been the King of Barotseland since 2000.

He is the oldest surviving son of Litunga Imwiko the First, whose birth name is Imasiku Mwanang’ono Lewanika, who ruled Barotseland from 1945 to 1948.

Before becoming the Litunga, Lubosi Imwiko was earlier, in 1981, head of the regional principality of Lukulu, before being enthroned as King of Barotseland on October 13, 2000.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from various parts of Barotseland and Zambia are scheduled to turned up to celebrate his 20th Coronation anniversary celebrations which will take place on the 13th to the 17th November in Lealui Royal village. The program was postponed due to COVID19 outbreak which had also affected the Kuomboka traditional ceremony early this year.

The coronation anniversary is celebrated annually to mark the day the Litunga ascended to the throne as well as reminding him of the traditional leadership inheritance and the future.

This year’s coronation anniversary ceremony will be held in Lealui Royal Village.

interdenominational prayers will be conducted by the UCZ and the Roman Catholic Churches, and later on in the afternoon various cultural dances and entertainments will be followed.