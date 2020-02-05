LITUNGA ON OFFICIAL BUSINESS TRIP IN AFRICAN COUNTRIES

His majesty the king of Barotseland, Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II, has gone on the official business tour of duty. He will be visiting about 10 countries, among them South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Brazil and India.

The program is been funded by the African Development Bank in partnership with the Zambian government over the Cashew nut project which is taking place in Barotseland. His majesty the Litunga is holding discussions with some leaders, professionals and learning about the cashew nut production. This is according to the Program seen by BBN at the Palace. His majesty the Litunga left Barotseland on the 28th January 2020 and he is expected back after two weeks.