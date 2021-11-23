LITUNGA TATILA AKUFUNA

Akufuna was the son of Imbuwa Mulambwa and became Litunga from 1884 -1885.

He was enthroned in September 1884 by Mataa the leader of a rebellion against Lubosi (Lewanika) while his sister Maibiba became co-ruler at Nalolo. Mataa himself became the Ngambela or Prime minister of Barotseland.

Mataa’s greed and Tatila Akufuna’s inexperience and unsuitability as a ruler became apparent in no time. Tatila was lost at sea in his new role and alienated himself as he spoke only Mbunda and did not understand either Siluyana or Sikololo.

Tatila’s predicament is recorded by François

Coillard who met him in 1885 and recorded the popular view of him:

“The king is but an inexperienced youth who was born and has been raised in exile. He is a perfect stranger amongst the tribes who have called on him to govern. He does not as yet speak the language of the ba-Rotsi, nor that of the ma-Kololo. There is already discontent. Some are regretting the ex-king, others are looking towards a new leader.”

The realisation that by overthrowing Lubosi the Luyi had brought on themselves Mbunda domination seems to account for the spontaneous support for Lubosi that appeared in 1885 in the valley, particularly in the south.

Mataa too, despite the advantages the situation afforded him, soon came to despise Tatila Akufuna.

He spoke of him to Coillard in contemptuous terms: ‘He is of the stuff that makes batlonuka [slaves] but not of that which makes kings, no.”

Tatila was overthrown in 1885 in a counter-rebellion and fled to Mashukulumbwe country where he was assasinated.