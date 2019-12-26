Jurgen Klopp has described the Premier League’s holiday schedule as a ‘crime’ even though the Liverpool manager admits he has benefitted from the Christmas fixture list.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has been openly critical of a programme that gives Liverpool an extra 24 hours’ rest between Boxing Day’s trip to Leicester and Liverpool’s home clash with Wolves on Sunday.

The defending champions are forced to play on Friday and Sunday, meaning they will kick off their second game less than 48 hours after their first – and Klopp has backed his rival’s complaints.

Klopp said: ‘People want it. None of the managers have a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 26th and 28th, this is a crime.

‘Absolutely not okay and we still have it. This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen.

‘They are not moaning. They are telling. It is not for the spectacle. It would not be a problem to play 26th and 29th with more teams. There is no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between a Premier League game.’

Despite Klopp adding his voice in support of Guardiola, and gaining the extra recovery time, the Liverpool manager still has injury concerns with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joining injured team mates Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho in being ruled out for the rest of the year.