Liverpool and Senegal superstar, Sadio Mane, has been spotted in his little village of Bambaly in Senegal enjoying the summer holidays as he joined friends to eat mangoes in his free time.

Despite making over £100,000 per week in wages, the 29-year-old prefers cooling off in Senegal to spending the holidays in the luxurious city of Dubai as most of his peers do.

Pictures of him enjoying some fresh mangoes with friends went viral, with many praising the winger’s level of humility.

Sadio Mane has always stated his deep connections for his roots, expressing his love for Bambaly in several ways.

Earlier this week, Mane handed over a hospital he built, which costs about €530,000 to the government of Senegal as part of his effort in giving back to society.

Last season, Mane endured a difficult campaign as Liverpool went trophyless but a late return to form helped the Reds to UEFA Champions League qualification.

Liverpool and Senegal footballer Sadio Mane has delivered his promise of building a hospital for the people of his village in Bambaly.

The 29-year-old forward handed over the newly built hospital to the state in a brief ceremony which had President of Senegal Macky Sall in attendance.

The health facility will have an A&E department, maternity care, dental facilities, and consulting rooms.