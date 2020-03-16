– Liverpool’s hope of winning the Premier League this season now hangs in the balance

– 14 of the Premier League clubs will decide what happens to the suspended league

– The Reds are just two wins away from clinching the title

Liverpool could be denied their first league in title in 30 years if 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs vote to void the 2019-2020 season which has been suspended till April 4.

Premier League chiefs ordered the suspension of the league due to the continued spread of the coronavirus which has now killed 35 people in the UK.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus including Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi with over 1300 people infected in the country.

Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second placed team Manchester city, but their fate now lies in the hands of other Premier League teams.

According to Evening standard, the final decision as regards what happens will depend solely on 14 out of the 20 clubs.

The are two options, the first would be to end the season as it stands, an idea which will be massively supported by Jurgen Klopp’s side, while the second is to host a play-off competition.

SunSport columnist Karren Brady stated that the Premier League should be declared null and void if the players cannot play again despite Liverpool needing just two more wins to claim the title.

Meanwhile, Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has been given some cheering news after test conducted on one of his relative for the deadly coronavirus came out negative.

On Thursday, March 5, some medical team arrived the house of Benjamin Mendy to test on of his relative who was showing some symptoms of the virus.

According to UK Sun, the unnamed man was taken away to hospital in which Benjamin Mendy was however asked to isolate himself for 72 hours.

“An ambulance and a rapid response car turned up at about 11am. A medic got out in a Hazmat suit – it was like something off a horror film,” a source explained according to UK Sun.

After been told about this development, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was said to have ordered for the cancellation of training pending when the result will come out.

He was scared probably Benjamin Mendy’s relative had contracted which will make the medical team also to test the player himself.