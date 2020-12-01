A 37-YEAR-OLD man of Livingstone who overtook the motorcade of the Vice President Inonge Wina during her recent visit to the Tourist Capital has been convicted and sentenced to thirty days simple imprisonment.

Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has also fined Innocent Shula, a Livingstone based businessman, a total of five thousand, one hundred Kwacha for the three counts he was facing.

In count one, Shula was charged with the offence of dangerous driving contrary to section 155(1) of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002 while in the second count, he was charged for failing to obey a police officer’s signal by driving recklessly and dangerously overtaking the Vice President’s motorcade.

In the third count, Shula was charged with the use of unregistered motor vehicle on a public road without certification.

Facts of the offence are that on November 24, 2020 Shula who was driving a Toyota MARK X without a registration number recklessly used a public road without regard to the circumstances of the case, condition and the use of the road.

Credit: ZNBC