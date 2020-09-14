AN artist has been arrested and charged of murdering a 60-year-old headman of Siamatete village in Chief Mukuni on suspicion that he was having an intimate relationship with his wife.

Brian Sibajene 38 was arrested in connection with the murder of Patrick Mapulanga, a headman.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement that the incident happened on September 9, this year.

She said Joseph Mapulanga 43 of Dambwa Site and Service in Livingstone reported that his elder brother, Patrick was found lying dead on the ground in a pool of blood with multiple deep cuts on the head and the face in Muntumuswana Village of Chief Mukuni about 1 Kilometer away from the deceased’s village.

Mrs Katongo said investigations were instituted into the matter which later led to the apprehension of Sibajene also of Chief Mukuni, an Artist by profession.

“According to preliminary investigations, the suspect allegedly murdered the victim on suspicion that he had an intimate relationship with the suspects wife aged 35 who he was intending to reconcile with as they were on separation,” Mrs Katongo said.

She said a stick stained with blood suspected to have been used in the act has been recovered.

Mrs Katongo said Sibajene is in police custody charged with murder and will appear in court soon.