LIVINGSTONE CITY COUNCIL SHUTS DOWN MEET OUTLETS AND SEIZED 28 CARCASSES.

The Livingstone City Council has shut down a meat outlet and seized twenty eight carcasses from a business proprietor who set up his cold-room in a residential area where it caused noise pollution.

Livingstone City Council Public Relations Officer Harriet Chimuka told ZNBC News that the business in Libuyu Township was closed for violating the Food Safety Act Number 7 of 2019, the Public Health Act Chapter 295 of the Laws of Zambia and the Statutory Instrument number 12 of 2018.

CHIMUKA said the business owner Sydney Banda has been fined seven-hundred-and-fifty Kwacha as admission of guilt fee and that he has been asked to take all his workers for medical tests to certify if they are fit to handle meat.

CHIMUKA said the carcasses will only be transported for sale after the results are available to the city council.

But residents in Libuyu Township have told ZNBC News that the same cold-room which the city council closed is empty while the carcasses have been collected and transported for sale.

The residents who complained that they spend sleepless nights because of the noise and vibration from the cold room revealed that the carcasses were loaded on a truck early in the morning and taken away.

Credit :ZNBC.