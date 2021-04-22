LIVINGSTONE HIGH COURT ORDERS FOR THE RELEASE OF SEJANI AND THREE OTHERS AS THEY APPEAR BEFORE CHOMA SUBORDINATE COURT

MAZABUKA – 22/04/21

The Livingstone High Court sitting in Mazabuka has granted Ackson Sejani and three others Harbeas Corpus following their unlawful detention by police.

In granting the Harbeas Corpus,High Court Judge Kenneth Mulife said the the state breached section 33 of Cap 88 of the laws of Zambia and therefore finds the detention illegal and unlawful.

He, on the authority of order 54,Rule 4 of the white book of the Supreme Court directed for the immediate release of the applicants from detention.

The decision of the High Court was communicated to the media by the applicant’s lawyer Clement Andeleki of A Mbambara and Associates who expressed satisfaction with the decision.

The accused were however at the time of the High Court ruling before the Choma Magistrate Court where they were taking plea on a charge of abduction contrary to the Penal Code.

The decision of the state to bring the accused before court was to avoid being compelled by the High Court and thus renders the ruling an academic exercise.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM