L/stone police deny Dandy Krazy protection at in-law’s funeral

WESLEY Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy’s attempts to get police protection on Friday in Livingstone at a house of mourning were turned down.

Chibambo, who not long ago bragged that he was enjoying wealth in President Edgar Lungu’s government, in an audio posted in a PF WhatsApp group lamented that his in-law had died in Livingstone but all PF ministers he phoned to ask for financial support were not picking his calls.

The PF cadre and musician who spoke in Bemba lamented that PF ministers have abandoned him at a time he has a bereavement forgetting that he does not work for any one but the PF.

In March 2018, it is alleged on Facebook that a group of youths had gathered in Mongu’s Kasima area and warned Chibambo never to step foot in Barotseland and Southern Province.

The youths said Chibambo should stop bringing his idiotic and madness to the Lozi and Tonga speaking people.

This was after he said that he would rather be a chicken than Tonga.

In November 2017, Chibambo was attacked in Mazabuka at Natasha Nite Club allegedly in full view of police officers.

According to a police source in Choma, Chibambo was in Livingstone to attend his in-law’s burial on Sunday.

“He made attempts to seek police protection but it was thought that there was no eminent danger to his life being at his relative’s house of mourning. He actually wanted a plain clothed armed policeman to be by his side…we hear that throughout the mourning process, he had to disguise himself by wearing a hood over his head. Our informants in Livingstone Highlands area say he was so scared that he rarely slept on Friday as he kept on looking left and right,” the police sources said.

The source added that at the burial of his in-law on Saturday, Chibambo was quick to lay a wreath when called upon.

“He was not himself at all,” said the sources.