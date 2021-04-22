LIWEWE, ZAMBIA’S BEST COMMENTATOR REMEMBERED

TODAY, 22nd April, 2021 marks seven years since the death of Dennis LIWEWE, whom most Zambians regard as the best commentator of all times.

Philip Dennis Liwewe (10 January 1936 – 22 April 2014) better known as Dennis Liwewe, was a football (soccer) commentator who travelled the sports world 96 times spanning more than 40 countries.

He was born on the shore of Lake Malawi on January 10, 1936, and moved to Zambia in 1960 where he worked as a journalist for the Nchanga Weekly Newspaper.

In 1973, he began working for Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines[ZCCM]] where he worked as the Director of Media and the Public Relations until he retired in 1986. Following his retirement, Dennis Liwewe became a motivational speaker to retirees and would set the tone of the speeches by delivering a keynote address that drew heavily on his love for football and for reading. He died on the 22 April 2014, following a battle with liver complications.

Two years before his death, Liwewe openly said he was ready to rest in peace after his job well done was rewarded by witnessing Zambia lifting the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time on 12th February, 2012.

