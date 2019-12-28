By Antonio Mwanza

Load shedding will soon become history owing to the MASSIVE investment in the Energy Sector by the PF Government since coming into office in 2011.

We have injected over 3 billion dollars electricity industry in the last 8 years and once these projects are completed by end of next year, 2021 and 2022.

By 2022, Zambia will be a hub of power supply in the Southern region, thanks to the Patriotic Front leadership.

We have also embarked on an ambitious Energy Mix Project to bring in other alternative sources of energy on board such as solar, coal, thermal and wind.

Are some of the major Energy Projects PF has done:

1. Kariba North Bank expansion (360MW)

2. Itezhi-tezhi hydro power (120MW)

3. Ngonye and Bangweulu Solar Plants (100MW)

4. Expansion of Lusiwasi power plant to (15MW)

5. expansion of Chishimba Falls power plant to (15MW)

6. Tete Thermal Power project, a joint project with Mozambique (1000MW)

7. Expansion of the Kafue Gorge Lower 750MW

8. Kalungwishi Hydro Power Project (163MW)

To these, add Shiwangandu, Muchinga, Mambilima, Lunzua, Lusiwasi and other power projects.

Once all these projects are completed in the next one to two years, Zambia shall become a hub for electricity supply in the whole sub-sahara region.