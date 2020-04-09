LUANSHYA MAYOR NATHAN CHANDA SAYS THE ISSUE OF LOADSHEDDING WILL BE A THING OF THE PAST BECAUSE THE PATRIOTIC FRONT GOVERNMENT HAS CONTINUED TO INVEST MASSIVELY IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

Mr. Chanda said investment in the energy sector will not only help supply power to Zambians but will also result in the country becoming a net exporter of energy thereby creating jobs for citizens.

Mr. Chanda told Sun Fm News in an interview that the PF government has achieved a lot in terms of infrastructure development compared to the previous governments.

He added that investing in the area of agriculture will help improve the lives of people as prices of mealie-meal will reduce; especially that the country is this year expected to record a bumper harvest.

And the Luanshya Mayor commended journalists for the role they have continued to play in disseminating information on the COVID 19 pandemic and encouraged them to remain professional and avoid giving inaccurate information that can alarm the nation.

Mr. Chanda who is also PF Copperbelt chairman said that the pf leadership is not only selling the party to the electorates but is also explaining the challenges the party is facing and what is being done to deal with them and further appealed to the citizens to give the party another mandate come the 2021 general elections.

He said the party in the province anticipates to record 100% victory for positions of members of parliament and councillors.