Local Government Minister Charles Banda has advised the Lusaka City Council to continue charging places of worship K100 for them to be granted certificates to congregate, reversing the directive by Health Minister Dr Chitalu for the Council to stop charging for certification.

Dr Chilufya last week directed the Council to stop charging for the certificates saying it has never been said that those that seek certification should be charged.

He directed the Council to refund those that had paid for certificates and advised places of worship including churches that may want to congregate to approach the National Public Health Institute for guidance.

But Dr Banda has differed with Dr Chilufya on the matter and has said that only his Office is mandated to provide such guidance.

He told Journalists that the Council is permitted by law to place fees for varies services it discharges.

Dr Banda said only his office has the authority to allow for exemptions and advised Journalists that questioned Dr Chilufya’s Authority on the matter to go and ask him.

He urged places of worship including churches that may be struggling to meet the financial needs to approach his Office.

This development is the latest in what appears to be the growing trend of officials contradicting each other on various issues affecting the nation.

Recently Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya told Journalists there was nothing unusual about transporting dangerous materials such as COVID-19 samples when Ian Mutambo died in a Power Tools Bus accident, a statement the President differed with by saying it was against his Government’s commitment to do more for the health workers as they remain at the frontline of fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.