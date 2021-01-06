LOCKDOWN NOW BEFORE IT BECOMES A DISASTER-MQHZ

Medical for Quality Health Care in Zambia says there is need for an immediate lockdown of cities recording high numbers of covid19 cases before the situation becomes a disaster.

Zambia yesterday recorded 652 new covid19 cases and 14 deaths out of the 10, 866 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 22, 645 cases.

MQHZ director general Quince Mwabu says government should immediately consider locking down Lusaka and Livingstone where more cases are being recorded before the situation becomes a disaster.

Dr Mwabu says the lockdown will enable the Ministry of Health to control the infections as the laxity amongst the people has contributed greatly to the spike.

Dr Mwabu says the continued increase in the number of cases and fatalities is an indication that the country has a lot of infections and the decision government will make in the new few days will determine country’s fate.