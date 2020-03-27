Editorial

LOCKDOWN THE COUNTRY MR PRESIDENT!

As at Feb 23rd, slightly above a month ago, Italy had 5 confirmed cases of coronavirus and zero death. The Italian government gave a ‘stay at home’ order, people disobeyed. Thirty days later, Italy has 60,000 cases and 5,400 deaths! That’s the price of not taking such things seriously in initial stages when they are able to be controlled.

It’s mind boggling and troubling how we think Zambia whose urban population mostly lives in unplanned settlements, without running water, electricity and health facilities, can be specially spared from what happened in Italy, a nation with advanced and sophisticated urban and rural communities.

As our neighbors around us lockdown and possibly halt the spread of the infection, and Zambia stubbornly remains open with an upsurge of the pandemic, the likelihood is that our neighbors will shut Zambians out of their territories.

Mr Lungu lockdown the country to stop the spread of the disease!