By Richard Banda CIC reporter

CENTRAL ~Kabwe

LONG GONE ARE THE DAYS OF FREEDOM IN ZAMBIA, OUR OWN ELECTED BLACK FACES HAVE CONQUERED US.

The root the PF has taken trying to cripple strong and devoted UPND pillars should be taken seriously by our senior party authorities.

The unfair incarceration of Hon Romeo kangombe the sesheke MP is going to be a red hot charcoal on the gullet of the PF which they will not manage to push down their throats and let it be on record that their day of reckoning is already in sight.

Let he who has ears listen because testing how deep the UPND waters are will result into mass drowning.

What is there to celebrate this independence? When our democracy is licked and completely disabled by our own government. Romeo kangombe must and should be realized, trying to dress him with exaggerated charges will not work and we will fight tooth and nail till he is granted freedom.

Despite me not amongst those matching on this public holiday due to my brothers incarceration, it is sad to note that UPND youths and women in central province kabwe to be precise were blocked by men in uniform for unknown reasons not until me and a few resolved youths intervened by defying their orders and this too is a clear indication that we are living like our forefathers before 1964. Having a different political view from that of the ruling party does not make one an enemy, we are all fighting for the prosperity of Zambia.

CIC PRESS TEAM.