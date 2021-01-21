SHI MPUNDU WRITES

LONG WALK TO STARDOM -:THE CASE OF HH!

BY CHATE ‘SHI MPUNDU ‘ MBOLELA – THE LUAPULA BOY.

In 2006 l was at a some joint called Wala along President road in Mansa watching some friends playing pool.A light skinned man in a group of few persons came and joined our company.He introduced himself as Hakainde Hichilema.Soon after he caught our attention. He told us he was running for Republican Presidency and was asking for our vote.He told us he was in Mansa to seek for a vote from the people of Luapula.After a short while he said bye to continue with his program of meeting people along the road.

After he left we started to wonder how some people would have big hearts to the extent of coming this far to just come and say hi to the people of Mansa on the road.It was a direct contrast.While Mwanawasa of MMD and Sata of PF were holdind rallies in Mansa this man was walking along the streets greeting people. He can’t call a rally he knows he won’t pull any crowd.

Life has taught me that there is a thin line between quitting and withdrawing.HH resilience has demonstrated to many the old adage ‘quitters never win and winners never quit.’Despite the victory being stolen from him in 2015 and 2016 elections HH withdrew his claim after the Courts ruled otherwise but has not quit the fight for a better and prosperous Zambia.

Fourteen years down lane l was there to witness a new era unfolding. HH on the same streets of Mansa who not too long ago would walk almost unnoticed today being’ swarmed by bees of people’ on his way to Mwansabombwe for a bye election.This time he can’t walk on foot bcoz the crowd was just overwhelming jostling to have a feel of his hands.

Not even the late Sata at the pick of his glory would pull such attention in MMD and UPND strongholds.This is unprecedented but understandable. HH has stood the test of time.

In any business undertaking and Investment we take good care of the negatives.The more reason why do provision for bad debt in our books. We do insure our investment against losses.If you are in poultry business we vaccinate our chickens against disease outbreak not that we are being negative but being assertive and always staying on the edge fearing you can flip over. Driving defenceivly on the roads fearing the worst can happen anytime.The driver on the car can make a mistake.

While HH is enjoying this popularity there is need to stay awake that managing it to stay afloat is another thing. If we are to continue in this comfort zone up to August 12 we need to stay awake and work when it is still day time.Let us avoid being super dramatic.Let us take time to analyse every criticism regardless of where it is coming from.Even if it is coming from Chilufya Tayali.Let us see if we can get one or two points from the issues raised.

Branding every criticism as being negative is stifling idea flow.If anything friction in the life blood of every organization.

The approach taken by the youths of being outspoken is commendable.

‘A student (youth) world over is fearless and outspoken but do it with respect bearing in mind that the elders were once like you and you will be like them.'(Nelson Mandela UNZA graduation square April 1992).

HH has risen to stadorm yes but the most difficult thing is to keep him at the top.Everywhere you go it is the demand for change.We should manage this momentum prudently.

We should contribute in whatever means possible to manage this popularity. Whether materially,financially or spiritually. We v stood too long in the rain.

The euphoria l saw in Mansa last year should have a full meaning come 12 August this year.

Have a fruitful day.

CIC PRESS TEAM