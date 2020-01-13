THE PF says it finds UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s reaction to a ‘routine instruction’ by President Edgar Lungu to his comrades in uniform suspiciously strange.
Reacting to Hichilema’s Facebook posting where he said he was compelled to respond to Lungu’s veiled threats against opposition and other dissenting views regarding the forth coming tripartite elections in 2021, PF media director Sunday Chanda wondered what was menacing about an instruction from the Commander-in-Chief to his charges not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means.
Officiating at the Zambia Police annual Ball, President Lungu advised the police command not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means.
He also said his government had purchased
But Hichilema urged President Lungu to look in the mirror and tell Zambians how he ascended to power and who has gotten where he is through dubious means.
He reminded President Lungu that the UPND was not in power because of his abuse of his powers to intimidate public institutions.
“We wish to make it clear that the policemen and women are Zambians and are subjected to the same harsh conditions. In 2021 they will have to choose to stand with their fellow Zambians and should not accept to be used as tools against their parents, brothers, sisters, uncles and nieces who will chose to defend their victory. An order to crush Zambians is an order to crush their relatives who want a better life. We believe our police service is professional enough to be on the right side of history and choose to ignore unlawful orders that are meant to protect the selfish interest of the few who are scared to hand over power for fear of facing the law for their unbridled appetite for corruption and plunder of public resources,” Hichilema said.
The UPND leader added that 2021 will be a deciding year where the police will have to choose to stand either with the majority suffering or the few selfish individuals.
Responding to Hichilema’s statement, Chanda said the UPND leader was confirming his intentions to seize power through illegitimate or dubious means.
“We find Hakainde Hichilema’s reaction to a recent routine instruction by the Commander-in-Chief of Zambia’s Armed Forces and Security Wings, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to his comrades in uniform suspiciously strange. What is ‘threatening’ about an instruction from the Commander-in-Chief to his charges – ‘not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means’,” Chanda said.
“How is such a routine instruction a veiled threat? Is Mr Hakainde Hichilema confirming his intentions to seize power through illegitimate or dubious means? The President did not mention anyone! So why is the UPND leader acting so jumpy? Could this be a manifestation of the Scriptural Proverb; “The wicked flee even when no one pursues them.”
Chanda further said the Head of State was speaking as Commander-in-Chief and wondered if he does not have the right to encourage men and women in uniform to be professional.
“Isn’t he duty bound to encourage discipline? Shouldn’t the UPND leader, in fact, be happy with such an upright instruction? President Lungu did not seek partisan support nor did he say the police should support PF or himself in his personal capacity. The one seeking partisan, personal and private support from the police is the UPND leader Hakainde, himself,” Chanda said.
The PF media director assumed Hichilema was discouraging the police and security wings from being professional by trying to threaten and intimidate them and their families.
He added that Hichilema was the same person that even tried to intimidate and threaten a senior citizen and respected Judge Esau Chulu as well as the entire Electoral Commission of Zambia.
“What an opposition leader! Who runs a political party like ‘his’ personal-to-holder Kantemba cum regional cult as described of him by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, where he does not even need to campaign in a certain region? Who is trying to push his ‘Mapatizya formula’ of physical and verbal assault, sponsored fake news and falsehoods to enter State House using his arrogant style of belittling others while lording himself over them.”
Chanda further accused Hichilema of threatening all Zesco employees and their families with dismissal.
He added that now the UPND leader was trying to intimidate officers in defence and security wings and their families.
“Who hasn’t our brother not disrespected or tried to intimidate? He has insulted all former Presidents, and disrespected all national days and everything else sacred to Zambia. Isn’t it kind of strange for him to think that tearing someone else down builds him up? What a self-centered pompous man! Remember how he threatened former UN Representative to Zambia Janet Rogan? Remember how he tried to threaten and intimidate the Judiciary,” he recalled.
Chanda insisted that when the Commander-in-Chief instructs his ‘Rank and File’ not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means ‘some people’ start perspiring profusely and develop a sudden bout of frenzied loose motion.
“Remember how boastful he is and even thinks he has respected traditional leaders from a certain region in his pocket? No wonder people consider him a dodgy and conceited egomaniac. In any case, it has been said ‘The guilty are afraid’ just remember: “the wicked flee even when no one is pursuing them.”
Sunday Chanda, you are surviving in pf because of machetes and guns being used on Upright Zambians by pf. We love Hichilema because we know that he will better the Economy of Zambia which Lungu has destroyed with you, thieves, shame on you.
God, Answer Our Prayer Soon.
It is only chanda and his cronies who didn’t grasp the full import of the veiled threat. Ofcourse, how could he when he is one of those who spend sleepless nights.
This was your time to be friends,cause all these doesnt save a country from the current challanges and the only big problem will be,is that if pf wins the incoming general election whilest a country is still facing all these challanges,it will be a very sorry to a country,lets work on our economy.
Lekeni HH ateeke. He will spend more time in fixing the economy.. Zambians have been fixed enough both economically and violently by Pf.
This IDIOT in the name of Chanda Insults Lies Sunday is a guy who should not be allowed free space to continue with his usual lies and insults. Sunday must be made to understand that his agenda is an ANTI PEOPLE AGENDA and that he is going nowhere with it. In the face of long hours of loadshedding, high mealie meal prices, high cost of fuel, high cost of electricity, no fertilizers and seed for our farmers, over and above coruption in PF, this guy can expect to stand tall in defence of LUNGU and his bunch of criminal minded, crooked, violent and corrupt elements in PF, for what purpose other than fostering self centred personal interests of these corrupt few – THE DEVILS IN OUR MIDST. SUNDAY LIES INSULTS CHANDA’s agenda is an aimless agenda, fuelled by the reality that the PF and it lineage af BOOTLICKERS like Sunday Chanda are have reached the to, having gone up that far, but now are heading downwards at increasing speed. Sunday and his lot are a bunch of fearfull cowards headed for a CRUSH WITH THE LAWS OF ZAMBIA.
As MYOPIC AS SUNDAY LIES INSULTS CHANDA IS, he cannot see the veiled threat in Lungu,s talk to the security wings..LUNGU WAS TELLING POLICEMEN TO HIT HARD AT OPPOSITION IN ORDER TO STOP THEM FROM WINNING THE 2021 ELECTIONS, is this so difficult for this Mr SUNDAY LIES INSULTS CHANDA to see? His mind cannot decode this veiled meaning of his masters utterances, perhaps he is a DULL GUY AFTER ALL AND OPERATES LIKE A ROBBOT – in his mind, only lies, insults and demeaning others, makama HH come out. Sunday will not speak anything good at all, Sunday will not write an article if the subject matter is not about insulting someone, makamaka HH, or telling lies! What i am saying is, Sunday will never even talk about the good things in PF, he say of them only as a by-way-thing on his way to write to demean, to insult or to tell lies about someome, makamaka HH. Look, now we can even suspect, this ugly guy is Bemba, and HH is Tonga, it seems this guy is in fact one of those backward Bemba misfits who still carry a dangerous TRIBAL GENOM in their DNA. Unfortunaly for us someo of devilish intentions told him he can earn a living as a bootlicker, pandering to the whims of his belligered masters in PF. They decided to use him to taget HH. It wont work.
Such TRIBALIST BEMBAS like SUNDAY CHANDA needed DNA suggery, perhaps from Scientists from the Alliem world, to help them move forward with time. How in this 21st century would one carry such deeply rooted Tribalism such as that haunting Sunday Chanda. We all know, the entire nation of Zambia knows, that HH means well for the people of Zambia, but look, this Tribalist only sees what is not there about HH!! Are his eyes okay? Is his intellect normal. THIS IS DANGEROUS BEMBA TRIBALISM AT ITS WORST. We will not tolerate it. And we know everything is on our side. We will fight until SUNDAY INSULTS, LIES CHANDA is exorcised of the TRIBAL DEMON in him. We will continue to fight untill this Bemba Tribalist, his fellow bootlickers and their corupt masters in PF rest in jail.
After all we all went to school, mastered the Queen,s language, and can efficiently use pen and paper.
and