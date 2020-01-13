THE PF says it finds UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s reaction to a ‘routine instruction’ by President Edgar Lungu to his comrades in uniform suspiciously strange.

Reacting to Hichilema’s Facebook posting where he said he was compelled to respond to Lungu’s veiled threats against opposition and other dissenting views regarding the forth coming tripartite elections in 2021, PF media director Sunday Chanda wondered what was menacing about an instruction from the Commander-in-Chief to his charges not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means.

Officiating at the Zambia Police annual Ball, President Lungu advised the police command not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means.

He also said his government had purchased

But Hichilema urged President Lungu to look in the mirror and tell Zambians how he ascended to power and who has gotten where he is through dubious means.

He reminded President Lungu that the UPND was not in power because of his abuse of his powers to intimidate public institutions.

“We wish to make it clear that the policemen and women are Zambians and are subjected to the same harsh conditions. In 2021 they will have to choose to stand with their fellow Zambians and should not accept to be used as tools against their parents, brothers, sisters, uncles and nieces who will chose to defend their victory. An order to crush Zambians is an order to crush their relatives who want a better life. We believe our police service is professional enough to be on the right side of history and choose to ignore unlawful orders that are meant to protect the selfish interest of the few who are scared to hand over power for fear of facing the law for their unbridled appetite for corruption and plunder of public resources,” Hichilema said.

The UPND leader added that 2021 will be a deciding year where the police will have to choose to stand either with the majority suffering or the few selfish individuals.

Responding to Hichilema’s statement, Chanda said the UPND leader was confirming his intentions to seize power through illegitimate or dubious means.

“We find Hakainde Hichilema’s reaction to a recent routine instruction by the Commander-in-Chief of Zambia’s Armed Forces and Security Wings, His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to his comrades in uniform suspiciously strange. What is ‘threatening’ about an instruction from the Commander-in-Chief to his charges – ‘not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means’,” Chanda said.

“How is such a routine instruction a veiled threat? Is Mr Hakainde Hichilema confirming his intentions to seize power through illegitimate or dubious means? The President did not mention anyone! So why is the UPND leader acting so jumpy? Could this be a manifestation of the Scriptural Proverb; “The wicked flee even when no one pursues them.”

Chanda further said the Head of State was speaking as Commander-in-Chief and wondered if he does not have the right to encourage men and women in uniform to be professional.

“Isn’t he duty bound to encourage discipline? Shouldn’t the UPND leader, in fact, be happy with such an upright instruction? President Lungu did not seek partisan support nor did he say the police should support PF or himself in his personal capacity. The one seeking partisan, personal and private support from the police is the UPND leader Hakainde, himself,” Chanda said.

The PF media director assumed Hichilema was discouraging the police and security wings from being professional by trying to threaten and intimidate them and their families.

He added that Hichilema was the same person that even tried to intimidate and threaten a senior citizen and respected Judge Esau Chulu as well as the entire Electoral Commission of Zambia.

“What an opposition leader! Who runs a political party like ‘his’ personal-to-holder Kantemba cum regional cult as described of him by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe, where he does not even need to campaign in a certain region? Who is trying to push his ‘Mapatizya formula’ of physical and verbal assault, sponsored fake news and falsehoods to enter State House using his arrogant style of belittling others while lording himself over them.”

Chanda further accused Hichilema of threatening all Zesco employees and their families with dismissal.

He added that now the UPND leader was trying to intimidate officers in defence and security wings and their families.

“Who hasn’t our brother not disrespected or tried to intimidate? He has insulted all former Presidents, and disrespected all national days and everything else sacred to Zambia. Isn’t it kind of strange for him to think that tearing someone else down builds him up? What a self-centered pompous man! Remember how he threatened former UN Representative to Zambia Janet Rogan? Remember how he tried to threaten and intimidate the Judiciary,” he recalled.

Chanda insisted that when the Commander-in-Chief instructs his ‘Rank and File’ not to be used by people with intentions to get power through illegitimate or dubious means ‘some people’ start perspiring profusely and develop a sudden bout of frenzied loose motion.

“Remember how boastful he is and even thinks he has respected traditional leaders from a certain region in his pocket? No wonder people consider him a dodgy and conceited egomaniac. In any case, it has been said ‘The guilty are afraid’ just remember: “the wicked flee even when no one is pursuing them.”