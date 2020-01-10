Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned he will not hesitate to have any structures illegally built demolished, regardless of who owns them and how much they spent.

Mr. Lusambo has further warned that people should this year expect to see a lot of arrests of individuals involved in illegal land allocation which he says will not be taken lightly.

In direct reference to the illegal structures built on the Munali High School land, Mr. Lusambo says all those involved will be arrested because he would not tolerate lawlessness in the management of land for as long as he remains provincial minister.

He says he will soon be moving in to demolish all illegal structures that have been built in Lusaka, just as it was done at Munali High School.

Mr. Lusambo was speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat Programme this morning which was also live on Millennium Radio.